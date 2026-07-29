July 29, 2026 Technical Analysis

A Curated Learning Library for Technical Analysis, Markets and Investing

Over the years, I have recorded videos and joined conversations on technical analysis, market cycles, trading systems, investing frameworks and the practical process of reading markets.

This page brings the most useful of those resources together in one place.

If you are new to my work, begin with the learning Basic section to build your foundation.

If you prefer deeper discussions, start with the advanced topics i.e. podcasts and long-form videos.

Basics of Technical Analysis

 

 Advanced Topics :

Trading systems, Market cycles, Techno-Funda analysis, Smallcaps and Multibaggers and Long-form discussions.

 

 

 

About Indian Equity Markets

 

Where Should You Begin?

For a quick introduction, begin with work through Basics and focus on process before individual setups.

Then continue to Advanced for deeper applications, market-cycle context and specialist discussions.

I hope this library helps you find the right resource at the right stage of your market-learning journey.

Nooresh

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.