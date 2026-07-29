A Curated Learning Library for Technical Analysis, Markets and Investing

Over the years, I have recorded videos and joined conversations on technical analysis, market cycles, trading systems, investing frameworks and the practical process of reading markets.

This page brings the most useful of those resources together in one place.

If you are new to my work, begin with the learning Basic section to build your foundation.

If you prefer deeper discussions, start with the advanced topics i.e. podcasts and long-form videos.

Basics of Technical Analysis

Advanced Topics :

Trading systems, Market cycles, Techno-Funda analysis, Smallcaps and Multibaggers and Long-form discussions.

About Indian Equity Markets

Where Should You Begin?

For a quick introduction, begin with work through Basics and focus on process before individual setups.

Then continue to Advanced for deeper applications, market-cycle context and specialist discussions.

I hope this library helps you find the right resource at the right stage of your market-learning journey.