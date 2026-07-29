A utility worth exploring !!

Sometimes when we come across a genuinely useful utility for market participants, we like sharing it.

There are far too many tools available today, but only a handful end up becoming part of our regular workflow.

Stockscans.in has been one of those.

We first came across the website a few months ago. What initially caught our attention was how easy it was to create and analyze equal-weight sector charts.

Over the years, we’ve used different methods for this. Earlier, we relied on MetaStock. Later, TradingView made the process a little simpler.

But we found StockScans to be even more convenient, especially because it already has a large library of pre-built equal-weight sector and industry indices. On top of that, creating custom equal-weight indices takes just a few clicks, and we’ve ended up building quite a few of our own for sector rotation analysis.

As we continue using the platform over the last few months, we started discovering features that have become part of our workflow:

MarketScans & Custom Indices – Extremely useful for identifying sectoral and industry rotation. The ability to compare equal-weight indices often gives a much cleaner picture of where market leadership is emerging

Result Scans – Provides a structured way to monitor earnings season by organizing company results and related disclosures in one place

Announcement Scans – One of the standout features. Conference call transcripts, investor presentations, annual reports, and exchange filings are organized in a way that makes qualitative research much easier.

Shareholding Scans – Helpful for tracking ownership activity, changes in institutional ownership, super investor holdings, and bulk/block deals while filtering out unnecessary noise.

Integrated Charts & Screening – They have recently incorporated technical charts and best part is that it’s integrated with stock screening, reducing the need to switch between multiple platforms

What we appreciate most is that the platform combines both fundamental and technical research in a single workflow. Instead of opening different websites for announcements, results, charts, screening, and ownership data, most of what we need is available in one place.

The idea of this post is to encourage you to explore the platform and make the most of the free tools available. Spend some time using the features that fit your research process and see whether they genuinely add value to your workflow. If, after using it for a while, you find yourself relying on it regularly, then the paid version is worth considering. I think the pricing is quite reasonable

If you do decide to subscribe, you can also use the code NOORESH15 to get a 15% discount on the listed price.

Explore – stockscans.in