July 1, 2026 Technical Analysis

Following the Leverage in the Market

1. Where is the borrowed money in the market?

This data shows the stocks with the highest Margin Trading Facility (MTF) exposure.

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2. Top 10 by MTF / Free Float Market Cap
  • If only 100 shares are available in the market and traders have borrowed money equivalent to 25 shares, then 25% of the tradable stock is financed
  • Paisalo Digital tops the list with almost 25%.
  • This ranking measures: MTF Exposure ÷ Free Float Market Cap

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3. Top 10 by Days of Average Volume
  • Most important risk indicator – If all MTF-funded investors decided to sell today, how many days of normal trading volume would it take to absorb that selling?
  • For example:
    • Crest Ventures = 49 days
    • Vidhi Specialty = 40 days
  • Higher days = Lower liquidity for leveraged positions.
  • This measures: MTF Shares ÷ Average Daily Trading Volume

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Follow the leverage, understand the liquidity, and you’ll better understand market risk.

Nooresh

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