Nifty Calculator – June 2026 – Put in the numbers and find your Nifty levels

For all the super bullish and bearish readers.

Please send me a guesstimate sheet which takes it to 23000 and 27000

This is a good time for exercise. Can mail me on nooreshtech@analyseindia.com

NIFTY CALCULATOR JUNE 2026

Here is a sheet where the expected price is exactly same as closing prices, download the calculator below and input prices in the ‘Expected Price’ column and get expected Nifty level

Download – – Nifty-Calculator-June 2026

Interesting Observations

Top 5 stocks – HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Reliance, Bharti Airtel, LT = 37.78% of Nifty vs 40.62% in Jun 2025.

– HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Reliance, Bharti Airtel, LT = Top 10 stocks constitute 53.58% vs 56.48% of the Nifty in Jun 2025.

constitute of the Nifty in Jun 2025. Top 20 stocks constitute 72.03% vs 74.38% of the Nifty in Jun 2025.

constitute of the Nifty in Jun 2025. HDFC Bank Ltd is the top weight at 11.18%, followed by ICICI Bank at 9.01%. Both together at 20.19% of the index.

is the top weight at followed by ICICI Bank at 9.01%. Both together at 20.19% of the index. HDFC Bank + ICICI Bank = 20.19% of Nifty. Hope you get why Nifty does not depict GDP.

= of Nifty. Hope you get why Nifty does not depict GDP. Financial Services is still the boss sector at 37.00%.

is still the boss sector at Bottom 18 stocks have less than 1% weight and total weight at 14.01%.

stocks have less than 1% weight and total weight at If we include Trent at exactly 1%, bottom 19 stocks together are only 01%.

Sectoral Observations

Weightage Changes

Banks and Financials are at 37.00% vs 37.42% in Jun 2025. Still close to the higher end of the range.

are at 37.00% vs 37.42% in Jun 2025. Still close to the higher end of the range. IT weights decreased from 11.22% in Jun 2025 to 7.41% now. Down a lot from 18.18% in Mar 2022.

weights decreased from 11.22% in Jun 2025 to 7.41% now. Down a lot from 18.18% in Mar 2022. Oil, Gas and Consumable Fuels now at 9.79%. Reliance alone is 8.00%.

Fuels now at 9.79%. Reliance alone is 8.00%. Automobile and Auto Components at 6.73%. M&M and Maruti are the larger weights. TMPV now at 0.67%.

at 6.73%. M&M and Maruti are the larger weights. TMPV now at 0.67%. Telecom at 5.15%. Basically Bharti Airtel.

at 5.15%. Basically Bharti Airtel. Healthcare at 4.90%. Max Healthcare is now part of the index.

at 4.90%. Max Healthcare is now part of the index. Consumer Services at 2.75%. Eternal and Trent are the two names.

at 2.75%. Eternal and Trent are the two names. Metals and Mining at 4.54%. Tata Steel, Hindalco, JSW Steel and Adani Enterprises.

at 4.54%. Tata Steel, Hindalco, JSW Steel and Adani Enterprises. Power at 2.74%. NTPC and Power Grid.

at 2.74%. NTPC and Power Grid. Construction at 4.44%. This is L&T.

Some changes in classification :

Consumer goods sector is now divided into Consumer Durables and FMCG. ‘Oil and Gas’ now renamed as ‘Oil, Gas and consumable fuels’. Coal India now classified under Oil, Gas and Consumable fuels. Earlier it was classified under metals. IOC out from index which was classified under Oil and Gas ‘Automobile’ Sector renamed as ‘Automobile and Auto Components’. ‘Metals’ renamed as ‘Metals and Mining’. Coal India no longer classified under this sector. ‘Cement and Cement Products’ sector renamed as ‘Construction Material’. ‘Pharma’ sector renamed as ‘Healthcare’ and Apollo hospital is included in the index under this sector. ‘Fertilizers and Pesticides’ sector renamed as ‘Chemicals’. LTImindtree Ltd now a part of Nifty. Demerged entity from Reliance, Jio financial will not be in Nifty after its listing. Zomato and Jio financials included in Nifty 50, Britannia and BPCL excluded.

Do check this video on Nifty Calculator – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QbmhiLXYx2k

What is a Nifty Calculator?

-> As per the weightage given by NSE for Nifty stocks we have created the Nifty Calculator.

-> Change the expected price and the expected Nifty will change accordingly

-> Create 3 different sheets for yourself–

Pessimistic (where you put the worst possible prices you think. Default 10% down)

Optimistic (the best prices possible. Default 10% up)

Neutral/Rational/Technical / Fundamental (prices on any reasoning)

Please Note as weights change every day by a small margin this will not give an accurate estimate but will be approximate.

How to Guess?

Everyone has a view on Nifty based on Macro, PE, Valuations, Technicals, Waves, etc. Try to grill it down to the constituents. It should be a reflection of your actual guesstimate.

Just estimating wild scenarios on the top 20 stocks is enough given the 75-80% weight.

Start with changing the default fall to 5-10-15-20-40-80 or rise to 5-10-20-40-80.

Then change stocks that you think may not do the default move.

Also do remember there is not a direct correlation between the economy with the Nifty.

Things to Note

One of the reasons we keep posting this is to make an actual unbiased guess every month/quarter.

There have been numerous warnings as to how markets are overheated. Understanding the constituents allows you to realize how Nifty is not supposed to reflect the Economy.

Nifty is now at its All time high .

. Putting in the numbers looks like we are going to stay sideways for some time. What’s your call?

Thank you for reading the article