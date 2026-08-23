A Structural Change in Indian Textiles Sector !!

A Structural Change in Indian Textiles !!
1) Cotton supply is becoming tighter
2) India’s spinning industry has become structurally tighter
3) China is surprisingly the biggest near-term demand driver
4) Yarn spreads are improving
5) Margins have structurally bottomed
6) Capacity utilisation is already very high
7) Garmenting — the recovery is more H2FY27
8) India is benefiting from “China + 1”
9) UK FTA could become a meaningful
10) Capex is becoming an important earnings trigger
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