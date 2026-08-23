August 23, 2026 Interesting Reads

A Structural Change in Indian Textiles Sector !!

A Structural Change in Indian Textiles !!

1) Cotton supply is becoming tighter

2) India’s spinning industry has become structurally tighter

3) China is surprisingly the biggest near-term demand driver

4) Yarn spreads are improving

5) Margins have structurally bottomed

6) Capacity utilisation is already very high

7) Garmenting — the recovery is more H2FY27

8) India is benefiting from “China + 1”

9) UK FTA could become a meaningful

10) Capex is becoming an important earnings trigger

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