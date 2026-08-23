Five Chart Sunday – Nifty Total Market Index, Agri Commodities – Rice, Sugar, Cotton, Nifty Smallcap 100, Nifty Top 10 Pain, Nifty Bank.

Five Interesting Charts for the Sunday

Nifty Total Market Index

The Top 750 Companies of India.

Generally its 90-95% of Indias Market Cap.

If you look at this chart it clearly shows its waiting for a Positive Trigger to Breakout.

Knocking at the Resistance and waiting.

3) Agri Commodities bouncing sharply

a) Basmati Rice – PUSA 1121 Rice

The Downtrend has now changed into an uptrend and back to 3-5 year highs.

b) Cotton – USD

Up 30-35% from the lows with strong base.

c) Sugar USD

Up 30-35% from the lows and base set.

Nifty Smallcap 100 – New All Time Highs

First it was Midcap Indices that made new all time highs now its time for Smallcaps.

Nifty Smallcap 250 and BSE Smallcap Index also not far from all time highs.

Nifty Top 10 – This is where the Pain is.

Opposite of what it used to be in 2018-2019. Growth,Flows,Narrative was for the Top 10 names.

Now the same has flipped towards rest of the Market.

It can be seen in the Price Action.

Down 15% from peak. Still below March 2025 lows. Up barely 5% from recent lows.

Nifty Bank – If the Nifty has to go up it needs the Large Banks

An interesting insight on Large Cap Banks

Banks : My take on why Large Cap Banks are underperforming.. pic.twitter.com/lDdPQDKJrL — Sridhar Sivaram (@srisiv1) August 21, 2026

Banks need to take leadership for Nifty to do well.

WhatsApp & Email Updates Email Subscription https://nooreshtech.aweb.page/Subscription Whatsapp Join NooreshTech Community 2— Expect a lot more updates

NooreshTech Research Services

1. Technical Traders Club – Techno Funda Investing

2. The Idea Lab – MomentumTrading

3. Smallcases –EqualWt PF

Nooresh Merani (INH000008075)