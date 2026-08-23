August 23, 2026 Sunday Thoughts

Five Chart Sunday – Nifty Total Market Index, Agri Commodities – Rice, Sugar, Cotton, Nifty Smallcap 100, Nifty Top 10 Pain, Nifty Bank.

Five Interesting Charts for the Sunday

  1. Nifty Total Market Index 
  • The Top 750 Companies of India.
  • Generally its 90-95% of Indias Market Cap.
  • If you look at this chart it clearly shows its waiting for a Positive Trigger to Breakout.
  • Knocking at the Resistance and waiting.

3) Agri Commodities bouncing sharply 

a) Basmati Rice – PUSA 1121 Rice

The Downtrend has now changed into an uptrend and back to 3-5 year highs.

b) Cotton – USD 

Up 30-35% from the lows with strong base.

c) Sugar USD 

Up 30-35% from the lows and base set.

Nifty Smallcap 100 – New All Time Highs 

  • First it was Midcap Indices that made new all time highs now its time for Smallcaps.
  • Nifty Smallcap 250 and BSE Smallcap Index also not far from all time highs.

Nifty Top 10 – This is where the Pain is. 

  • Opposite of what it used to be in 2018-2019. Growth,Flows,Narrative was for the Top 10 names.
  • Now the same has flipped towards rest of the Market.
  • It can be seen in the Price Action.
  • Down 15% from peak. Still below March 2025 lows. Up barely 5% from recent lows.

Nifty Bank – If the Nifty has to go up it needs the Large Banks 

An interesting insight on Large Cap Banks

Banks need to take leadership for Nifty to do well.

 

WhatsApp & Email Updates

Email Subscription

https://nooreshtech.aweb.page/Subscription

Whatsapp

Join NooreshTech Community 2— Expect a lot more updates

NooreshTech Research Services

1. Technical Traders Club – Techno Funda Investing
2. The Idea Lab – MomentumTrading
3. Smallcases –EqualWt PF
Nooresh Merani (INH000008075)
Nooresh

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.