Five Chart Sunday – Nifty Total Market Index, Agri Commodities – Rice, Sugar, Cotton, Nifty Smallcap 100, Nifty Top 10 Pain, Nifty Bank.

Five Interesting Charts for the Sunday
- Nifty Total Market Index
- The Top 750 Companies of India.
- Generally its 90-95% of Indias Market Cap.
- If you look at this chart it clearly shows its waiting for a Positive Trigger to Breakout.
- Knocking at the Resistance and waiting.
3) Agri Commodities bouncing sharply
a) Basmati Rice – PUSA 1121 Rice
The Downtrend has now changed into an uptrend and back to 3-5 year highs.
b) Cotton – USD
Up 30-35% from the lows with strong base.
c) Sugar USD
Up 30-35% from the lows and base set.
Nifty Smallcap 100 – New All Time Highs
- First it was Midcap Indices that made new all time highs now its time for Smallcaps.
- Nifty Smallcap 250 and BSE Smallcap Index also not far from all time highs.
Nifty Top 10 – This is where the Pain is.
- Opposite of what it used to be in 2018-2019. Growth,Flows,Narrative was for the Top 10 names.
- Now the same has flipped towards rest of the Market.
- It can be seen in the Price Action.
- Down 15% from peak. Still below March 2025 lows. Up barely 5% from recent lows.
Nifty Bank – If the Nifty has to go up it needs the Large Banks
An interesting insight on Large Cap Banks
Banks : My take on why Large Cap Banks are underperforming.. pic.twitter.com/lDdPQDKJrL
— Sridhar Sivaram (@srisiv1) August 21, 2026
Banks need to take leadership for Nifty to do well.
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