Nifty Total 50 vs Nifty 50 Free Float.

What changes when the index counts every share instead of only the free float?

The methodology difference

The Nifty 50 uses free-float market capitalisation. It values each company only on the shares considered readily available to public investors, excluding promoter holdings, strategic government stakes and other locked blocks. In simple terms: share price × total shares × investible weight factor.

A hypothetical Nifty Total 50 removes the investibility adjustment. Every issued share counts, including promoter and government holdings. A ₹1 lakh crore company contributes the full ₹1 lakh crore, even if only ₹80,000 crore is publicly investable.

Nifty 50 is a free-float market-cap index. Nifty Total 50 would be a total-market-cap index.

For this comparison, the Nifty 100 is ranked by total market capitalisation, the largest fifty companies are selected, and each is weighted by its share of their combined value. Repeating the exercise with the Nifty 200 produces the same fifty companies.

By the way, Nifty50 was based on Total Market Cap till June 2009.

The 2008 Problem of Nifty Total 50 was that Reliance Communications became the 7th largest weight and Unitech had higher weight to HDFC Bank.

What changes in the index in Nifty Total 50?



The top ten under each methodology. The two lists contain many of the same names, but the hierarchy and concentration change.

The first change is lower concentration. The Top 5 fall from 36.91% of the Nifty 50 to 29.18% of the Nifty Total 50. The Top 10 fall from 52.89% to 43.56%, while the Top 20 fall from 71.93% to 63.16%. Total-cap weighting spreads more weight into the middle ranks.

Concentration falls at every cut: Top 5, Top 10 and Top 20.

The leadership changes

Reliance Industries becomes the largest weight at 8.52%, followed by Bharti Airtel at 5.80%. HDFC Bank falls from 10.27% to 5.36% and ICICI Bank from 9.22% to 4.87%.

TCS, which has roughly 71.8% promoter holding, rises from 2.16% and rank twelve to 3.98% and rank six. Infosys falls from 3.55% and rank seven to 2.17% and rank eleven. The companies have not changed; the ownership adjustment has disappeared.

Twelve companies enter—and twelve leave

Selection changes as well: only 38 existing constituents survive, while twelve enter and twelve leave. Promoter-heavy and government-controlled companies that look smaller on an investable basis suddenly clear the top-fifty threshold.

Membership changes in the pure total-market-cap top fifty. Percentages are the relevant index weights.

The additions include Adani Power, Hindustan Aeronautics, Avenue Supermarts, Hindustan Zinc, Divi’s Laboratories, Adani Green Energy and Hyundai Motor India. The removals include Wipro, HDFC Life, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Tata Consumer, Jio Financial Services, SBI Life, Trent and Tech Mahindra. This is purely the outcome of ranking by total market value.

The sector map changes

Banks in India have had very low promoter holdings, and the RBI rule was that the promoter stake should eventually go down to 15% after 15 years in business. This changed to a 26% cap in 2021, which Mr Uday Kotak had to fight for a long time.

Financial Services remains the largest sector, but its weight falls sharply from 36.18% to 24.71%. Private banks benefit from high public float in the current Nifty. When every share counts, state-owned energy companies and promoter-led industrial businesses regain weight.

The Nifty Total 50 therefore looks less like a private-bank-heavy portfolio and more like the asset base of listed corporate India, with greater representation for manufacturing, power, energy and metals.

The trade-off

The advantage is intuitive weighting: the largest listed companies receive the largest weights, regardless of ownership structure. The disadvantage is investability: an index fund may be assigned a large weight in a company even though only a small pool of shares is actually available to buy. Promoter concentration becomes an index advantage, and theoretical diversification may hide lower underlying liquidity.

The middle of the index becomes heavier

Seventeen current Nifty constituents have weights below 1%, together accounting for 12.98%. Under total-cap weighting, only six companies are below 1%, accounting for 5.38%. The index becomes less top-heavy and more companies occupy meaningful middle weights.

So, is Nifty Total 50 better?

It is better for measuring the size of India’s largest listed corporations. The existing free-float Nifty 50 is better for index funds, ETFs and derivatives because its weights are based on shares that can realistically be purchased.

The two indices answer different questions. Nifty 50 asks: what does India’s investable large-cap market look like? Nifty Total 50 asks: which listed companies are largest when every share is counted? Changing the methodology changes the leaders, the constituents, the sector mix and the story told by the benchmark.

Free float rewards investability. Total market cap rewards size. The right benchmark depends on which of those two things we want to measure.

Data and methodology note

Sources: NSE Indices Nifty 50 overview and July 2026 constituent weight file; Nifty 100 and Nifty 200 constituent files; and the Tickertape market-cap and promoter-holding snapshot dated 27 August 2026.

Data caveat: Official Nifty 50 weights are dated 31 July 2026; total-market-cap inputs are dated 27 August 2026. The comparison is structural and does not reproduce every NSE liquidity, F&O, seasoning or replacement-buffer rule.