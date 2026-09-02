20 Years in the Markets: Still Curious, Still Learning

The Kinda Chic trend made me look back at my own journey through the markets.

I started in 2005. Over the next two decades, the mediums kept changing—blogs, YouTube, webinars, research reports, Twitter, television, podcasts and now short-form videos.

The platforms changed, but the objective remained the same: do what I enjoy, stay curious and keep learning.

Markets have also changed considerably. We have seen bull markets, crashes, new regulations, evolving technology and an entirely new generation of investors and traders.

Every market cycle brings new lessons. The challenge is to keep adapting without losing the discipline and process built over the years.

From 2005 to 2026—still curious, still learning and still here.

You can read more about my journey through the markets.

NooreshTech Research Services

Technical Traders Club – Techno Funda Investing

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The Idea Lab – Momentum Trading

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Smallcases – Equal Weight Portfolio

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Nooresh Merani — SEBI Registered Research Analyst (INH000008075)

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