September 25, 2026 Nifty & Indices

FII Index Futures Shorts — Highest Ever!

FII net index futures positioning and Nifty chart showing record shorts adjusted for lot sizes, September 2026

FII index futures shorts are at their highest-ever level, adjusted for lot sizes. Sentiment is stretched, while Nifty’s RSI is oversold and showing positive divergence.

There is no magic number of shorts that guarantees a reversal. An oversold market can remain oversold. Short covering needs a trigger.

With the US 10-year yield at 5.2%, could a positive development in the US–Iran conflict provide that trigger?

Can Trump TRUMP the shorts?

Chart source: Strike.Money.

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Nooresh Merani (INH000008075)
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