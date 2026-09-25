FII Index Futures Shorts — Highest Ever!

FII index futures shorts are at their highest-ever level, adjusted for lot sizes. Sentiment is stretched, while Nifty’s RSI is oversold and showing positive divergence.

There is no magic number of shorts that guarantees a reversal. An oversold market can remain oversold. Short covering needs a trigger.

With the US 10-year yield at 5.2%, could a positive development in the US–Iran conflict provide that trigger?

Can Trump TRUMP the shorts?

Chart source: Strike.Money.

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