Nifty Calculator – August 2026 – Kya Lagta Hai: 22000 or 27000?

Nifty is at 24,080. Instead of starting with a target, let us work backwards. What must happen to HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Reliance, Airtel and the rest of the Nifty 50 for the index to reach your number?

The August 2026 Nifty Calculator lets you enter an expected price for every constituent and converts those assumptions into an approximate Nifty level.

Download Nifty Calculator August 2026

What Is the Nifty Calculator?

The calculator uses the Nifty 50 stock weights and a fixed starting Nifty value of 24,080. Change the price in the Expected Price column and the expected Nifty changes automatically.

The calculator does the arithmetic. You provide the view.

The Concentration Test

A small number of stocks still decide a large part of the index:

Group Weight What It Tells Us Top 5 36.43% HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Reliance, Bharti Airtel and L&T Top 10 52.87% More than half of the Nifty Top 20 71.87% Enough to build a useful first-pass scenario Bottom 17 12.71% Each stock has a weight below 1%

HDFC Bank is 9.85% and ICICI Bank is 9.45%. Together, they are 19.30% of the Nifty. A view on the index that ignores these two stocks is missing almost one-fifth of the calculation.

Sectoral Observations

The heatmap below shows how sector weights have shifted over time. The colour scale makes it easy to spot where the Nifty has become more or less concentrated.

What Changed Since June?

These are the most noticeable sector-weight changes over the last two months:

Sector Jun 2026 Aug 2026 Change Information Technology 7.41% 8.48% +1.07 pp Financial Services 37.00% 36.47% -0.53 pp FMCG 5.81% 5.40% -0.41 pp Automobile and Auto Components 6.73% 7.06% +0.33 pp Consumer Services 2.75% 3.02% +0.27 pp Consumer Durables 2.75% 3.00% +0.25 pp

IT has bounced from June, but its 8.48% weight is still far below the 18.18% recorded in March 2022. Financial Services remains the largest sector at 36.47%.

How to Use the Calculator

Start with the top 20 stocks. They account for 71.87% of the index, so you can build a useful scenario quickly. Enter an expected price for each stock. Use a level you can explain through technicals, earnings or valuation. Run three versions: pessimistic, base case and optimistic. Check what is doing the work. Is your target driven by the banks, Reliance, IT, or a broad move? Try to break your own view. Bulls should build the strongest bear case they can justify. Bears should do the reverse.

A Five-Minute Challenge

Can you build a believable path to 22,000? What about 27,000?

Do not change every stock by the same percentage. Give the heavyweights a view of their own and see where the arithmetic takes the index. If your target looks impossible after filling in the constituents, that is useful information. If it looks easy, identify the two or three stocks carrying the scenario.

What the Calculator Can and Cannot Do

It converts stock-price assumptions into an approximate Nifty level.

Weights drift as prices move, so the output is an estimate rather than a precise forecast.

It exposes the assumptions behind your index target. It does not predict stock prices.

Nifty is a concentrated free-float market-cap index. It is not a direct picture of India’s GDP or the entire stock market.

Your Turn

What is your Nifty number, and which stocks take it there?

Watch the Nifty Calculator video walkthrough and then put in your numbers.

Download Nifty Calculator August 2026

Thank you for reading.

Nooresh