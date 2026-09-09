Nifty RSI Back Below 30: Time to Watch for Positive Divergences

The Nifty RSI is back below 30 and in the oversold zone.

Oversold does not necessarily mean that the bottom is already in. In previous instances, the Nifty saw a small bounce and then made one or two more lows while the RSI formed higher bottoms. This created a positive—or sometimes triple positive—RSI divergence.

What happened the last time?

In my earlier RSI analysis, I highlighted how positive divergences appeared near several important Nifty bottoms.

Historically, the bottom was generally completed within a few days to two or three weeks. In some instances, the Nifty declined another 2–3% before bottoming. A global or policy trigger often helped start the turnaround.

Nifty50 – Triple Positive RSI Divergence. Major Bottoms. In simple terms, a RSI Positive Divergence is New lows on Nifty but higher bottoms on Daily RSI. This setup has worked brilliantly to spot Risk-Reward Entry Points near Bottoms in the last 10 years. Examples below — Nooresh Merani (@nooreshtech) April 2, 2026

What to watch now

For now, 23,000–23,200 is an important support zone.

The key signals to watch are:

The Nifty retesting or making a fresh low

The RSI forming a higher bottom

The Nifty crossing previous-day or previous-week highs

An oversold RSI is only an alert—not a confirmation. A positive divergence followed by improving price action would be a stronger sign of a bottom.

Can the Nifty complete its bottoming process over the next two to three weeks? The setup is worth watching.

NooreshTech Research Services

1. Technical Traders Club – Techno Funda Investing

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2. The Idea Lab – Momentum Trading

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3. Smallcases – Equal Weight Portfolio

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Nooresh Merani (INH000008075)

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