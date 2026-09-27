The Role of Sector Rotation in Finding New Leaders

▶ Watch the Podcast Market cycles, sector rotation and finding emerging leaders.

One of the more important questions investors should ask is not which stock to buy, but where we are in the market cycle.

A good business bought at the wrong point in the cycle can produce a very different outcome from the same business bought when capital and participation are moving in its favour.

That was one of the central themes of our recent conversation on market cycles, sector rotation, portfolio allocation and finding emerging leaders.

Returns don’t arrive linearly

Long-term CAGR can hide a very uneven journey.

You can have several weak years followed by one exceptional cycle that materially changes the wealth trajectory.

This is why capital deployment and time in the market deserve as much attention as stock selection.

Where is participation improving?

Sector rotation becomes particularly important when the market becomes selective.

Instead of asking which sector is the best, a more useful question is:

Which sectors are seeing improving participation?

Relative strength, breadth, earnings acceleration and performance versus the benchmark can help identify where leadership is beginning to change, and sometimes the emerging theme doesn’t even have a sector index.

That’s where custom indices can become useful.

Build a basket of representative companies and track whether the theme itself is strengthening before trying to identify the ultimate winner.

From Market → Sector → Theme → Stock

Start with the broader environment, identify where participation is improving, find the emerging theme, and then go deeper into the companies through financials, earnings and management commentary.

Our members can use the exclusive coupon code NOORESH15 for StockScans Premium Plus.

We discussed this and several other aspects of investing in much greater detail in the full conversation.

▶ Watch the Podcast Market cycles, sector rotation and finding emerging leaders.

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Nooresh Merani (INH000008075)

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