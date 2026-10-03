Nifty 50 Head and Shoulders / Trendline Breakdown—Target 18,000! Or Another Failed Breakdown?

Look at this chart. Isn’t it scary!!

That looks scary and on the verge of a breakdown, with a target of 18,000.

Every major bottom looks like a breakdown.

Let’s take a few older examples.

2022

At that time, the reason to be bullish was that Nifty was already at 12,000. Check this report: Future of Nifty 50 – Banking on Banks.

Demon and LTCG Rumours

The big triple divergence around the Budget, when LTCG rumours were strong.

Around that time, I wrote a blog post on 26 February 2016 with the view—Beg, Borrow, Steal and Invest.

I also gave a presentation titled “Beg, Borrow, Steal and Invest” on 13 February 2016. Watch the video on YouTube.

It looked like a breakdown and as if it was all over.

During demonetisation, everyone waited for a little lower, given the craziness of Demon + US elections.

I wrote about the oversold RSI and waiting for a positive divergence on 24 November 2016: Nifty RSI as Oversold as 2008/2011 – But Midcaps/Smallcaps No Major Correction. Bottoming Out?

It held on and started a big rally.

The Scariest of Them All – 2013

Whattay breakdown, bottom and recovery with triple divergence.

Also, the possible HNS breakdown in 2011.

The Recoveries !!

So What Now?

Technically, a positive divergence is done. Can it make a triple divergence? Very tough to say.

Nifty is back to where it was during three major events: the US–Iran war, Trump trade tariffs and the pre-election-day low.

Got to remember that Nifty 50 is not a single stock but comprises 50 stocks, and the weightages are also very concentrated.

In 2022, Nifty was at 15k, but the banks (30–35% of the index) were already at 12k and pre-Covid prices. That made us confident that it would be tough to go down to 12k.

Similarly, we could see this in 2013 or 2016, when things were already pretty oversold and the theoretical breakdown did not look possible. So, just a false move down and a one-way recovery to 52-week highs.

Today, Nifty 50 is at 22,400. But why does 18,000 look difficult unless we see another black swan event like 2020?

Nifty 50 is at 22,400, but 35% of the index is at 18,000.

Drawdowns Across Nifty 50

36 out of 50 stocks are down more than 15% .

are down more than . 27% of stocks are down more than 25% .

are down more than . The Nifty top 10 heavyweight index is lower than in March 2026 and March 2025.

is lower than in March 2026 and March 2025. It is down 20% from the peak. If Nifty were down 20% from its peak, it would be at 21k.

The arguments on macro, US 10-year yields, Brent crude, earnings, etc., can have multiple views, and all that can change with a single announcement.

What we are trying to look at is an assessment of where the market is and what the possible outlook looks like going forward.

Why the Risk–Reward Looks Interesting

At current levels, the risk–reward is interesting for large caps and for a bounce. The broader markets have continued to be resilient, and stock-specific moves have taken the lead post March.

The following parameters all point to positioning for a sharp bounce, and even the possibility of a new uptrend out of nowhere:

RSI positive divergence.

Proximity to supports.

Low returns over 3–5 years.

Time-wise correction.

Peak FII shorts.

Peak FII cash selling.

What About 2008 and 2020?

The only times the above parameters pointed to a buy signal and did not work were in 2020 or 2008.

We negate 2008, as we have not seen a mad rally like 2003–2007.

As a side joke for my Entry into Markets.

Aye Market, tune sapne dikhaye 7x ke aur 7% ke returns mein fasa liya 😊

A bunch of us pre-2008 investors got excited about equity looking at the 7x Nifty move in four years.

Post that, it has been 20 years, and we have barely gone up 4x. Next 4-5 years we did not see a new high.

We cannot reject 2020 because that came out of nowhere, and the last few events have come out of nowhere in the last 5–7 years. But currently, we are already in an event—the US–Iran war.

So, unless we see something totally unknown, I would believe the risk–reward here is excellent, just like at previous major bottoms.

My View

I remain bullish at current levels on large caps and expect a major bounce from this zone. I will review if we start breaking the 21,500-21800 mark or the 24000-24500 mark for a major momentum shift.

The broader market should still continue to see stock-specific moves.

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