Open Market Promoter Buying in the Last 6 Months!!

A look at companies where promoters bought shares from the open market during 1st April 2026 to 30th September 2026.

Filters used:

Market capitalisation above ₹200 crore

Open market promoter buying of more than 0.1% of equity

Transactions during April–September 2026

The attached tables group companies by market capitalisation and show the quantity bought, net purchase value, net rate per share, approximate percentage of equity and number of trades.

Detailed company-wise data

Companies with market capitalisation above ₹1,000 crore



Companies with market capitalisation of ₹200–1,000 crore

Data note: Values and equity percentages in the tables are rounded.

The observations above are based on the accompanying compilation.

This is a screening list for further research, not a recommendation to buy or sell any security.