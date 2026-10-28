Reliance Industries – Will the Support Hold?

Reliance Industries is near the ₹1,110–1,160 support zone, which has held on multiple occasions over the last three years.

It is also Nifty’s third-largest constituent, with a 7.58% weight as of 30 September 2026. Will this support hold again, or will it break down?

And from current prices, which offers the better opportunity—Jio Platforms or Reliance Industries?

Is India Losing Its Edge for Global Investors?

FII outflows, India’s weight in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, weaker dollar returns and the rise of AI raise a broader question: how competitive is India as a global investment destination?

Growth matters, but so do valuations, currency movements and the opportunities available elsewhere.

Watch my video below. h/t Akash Prakash, Amansa.

India at risk to lose its edge as a global investment destination?



FII outflows, falling weight in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, Weaker dollar returns and the rise of AI are raising serious questions about India's attractiveness to global investors.



h/t Akash Prakash, Amansa pic.twitter.com/cWWj40aEaz — Nooresh Merani (@nooreshtech) October 27, 2026

Why the Dollar-Return Maths Matters

A 10–12% rupee return can look very different in dollars. For illustration, a 10% return with 5% rupee depreciation becomes approximately 4.8% in dollars, before tax and costs.

Against an assumed 5% US Treasury yield, that leaves little extra return for equity risk. Tax can reduce realised returns further, with the impact varying by investor and holding period.

Yields, currency, valuations and earnings growth all matter. FIIs need a favourable combination—not just tax reforms.

NooreshTech Research Services

1. Technical Traders Club – Techno Funda Investing

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2. The Idea Lab – Momentum Trading

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3. Smallcases – Equal Weight Portfolio

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Nooresh Merani (INH000008075)

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