FII Only Buy November!
₹1,05,240 cr bought in 14 consecutive sessions!
November MTD: ₹1,01,641 cr
Previous best FULL month?
₹65,317 cr in Nov 2020!
FIIs have replaced the SELL button with Buy !!
MTF Book sorted by % of Free Float is Funded
Just 0.66% of Free Float Market Cap but 40 cos with more than 10% of Free Float.
Technocraft, Cordelia – 2 new listings have 30% of Free Float Funded.
Quite a few odd names and many new listings !
Src – mtf.trading
19 November 2026 · FII cash buying · MTF chart
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