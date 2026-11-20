FII Only Buy November!

₹1,05,240 cr bought in 14 consecutive sessions!

November MTD: ₹1,01,641 cr

Previous best FULL month?

₹65,317 cr in Nov 2020!

FIIs have replaced the SELL button with Buy !!

MTF Book sorted by % of Free Float is Funded

Just 0.66% of Free Float Market Cap but 40 cos with more than 10% of Free Float.

Technocraft, Cordelia – 2 new listings have 30% of Free Float Funded.

Quite a few odd names and many new listings !

Src – mtf.trading

19 November 2026 · FII cash buying · MTF chart

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