Gold & Silver ETFs: The Great FOMO Rush!

Dec’25–Sep’26: ₹76,045 cr net inflows!

₹49,112 cr (65%) came in Dec–Jan near the peak.

Fall from Jan’26 Peaks:

Gold: -26%

Silver: -58%

Fall since 1st Oct:

Gold: -13%

Silver: -28%

Safe Haven Assets. Unsafe Entry Prices!

Silver

Silver may not cross $100 for the next 5–10 years.

That’s how brutal bear markets in commodities can be !!

Don’t treat commodities as a speculative asset unless you can time it really well.

Just giving historical examples of how long corrective cycles have been. A lot of money and time is lost in a commodity speculation.

20 November 2026 · Gold & Silver ETFs · Silver · Source: AMFI. Figures rounded.

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