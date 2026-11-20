Gold & Silver ETFs: The Great FOMO Rush!
Dec’25–Sep’26: ₹76,045 cr net inflows!
₹49,112 cr (65%) came in Dec–Jan near the peak.
Fall from Jan’26 Peaks:
Gold: -26%
Silver: -58%
Fall since 1st Oct:
Gold: -13%
Silver: -28%
Safe Haven Assets. Unsafe Entry Prices!
Silver
Silver may not cross $100 for the next 5–10 years.
That’s how brutal bear markets in commodities can be !!
Don’t treat commodities as a speculative asset unless you can time it really well.
Just giving historical examples of how long corrective cycles have been. A lot of money and time is lost in a commodity speculation.
20 November 2026 · Gold & Silver ETFs · Silver · Source: AMFI. Figures rounded.
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