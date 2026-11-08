HBL, Zee and the Math of Extreme Valuations — Happy Diwali!

Two interesting extreme valuation stories we recently explored:

📌 The Valuation Case of HBL Engineering

Watch the HBL Engineering Reel on Instagram

📌 The Bizarre Math of Zee Entertainment Limited

Watch the Zee Entertainment Reel on Instagram

Markets will always have stories, excitement and extreme valuations.

Some valuations will eventually be justified by exceptional growth. Others may leave investors surprised.

Our job is not to predict everything—but to keep asking the right questions, understand what is priced in, and respect the math.

On that note, wishing everyone a very Happy Diwali! 🪔✨

May this festival bring lots of happiness, prosperity and light into your lives. 😊

Apun ki taraf se ekdum Jhakaas, Fulltoo Dhinchak Diwali! 🪔

Khushiyon ki Barsaat, Apno ka Saath,

Har Trade Mein Sahi Baat, Aur Profits ki Baraat! 🚀

Portfolio mein Bull Run, Life mein Full Fun!

HAPPY DIWALI, BOSS! 💥

NooreshTech Research Services

1. Technical Traders Club – Techno Funda Investing

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2. The Idea Lab – Momentum Trading

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3. Smallcases – Equal Weight Portfolio

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Nooresh Merani (INH000008075)

Research Analyst Disclosure