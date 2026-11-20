ITC vs Eternal (₹ Cr)
|ITC
|Eternal
|Market Cap
|3.69L
|3.63L
|Sales (TTM)
|77,255
|77,956
|PAT (TTM)
|19,226
|493
|Dividend yield
|5%
|0 for Eternity
Profits are temporary. Growth expectations are Eternal!
Its just data to show the size of eternal today in terms of Market Cap.
FinTwit Buffett
FinTwit Buffett: 20–25% earnings growth for 5 years. Buy and Lock!
Reader: Bought All-In
Stock falls 40%
Reader: “Wat to Do?”
FB: “Exited. Risk management. Capital Protection”
Reader in LOCKIN
FB All Out 🙂
Buffett with two F***s
Five-year conviction. Five-minute exit
ITC vs Eternal · 17 November 2026 · FinTwit Buffett · 19 November 2026
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