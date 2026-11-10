Momentum Shift to Up – High FII cash buying, Short Covering, Sharp Nifty uptick.

This is what I wrote in start of October in a detailed article – Nifty 50 Head and Shoulders / Trendline Breakdown—Target 18,000! Or Another Failed Breakdown?

The following parameters all point to positioning for a sharp bounce, and even the possibility of a new uptrend out of nowhere:

RSI positive divergence.

Proximity to supports.

Low returns over 3–5 years.

Time-wise correction.

Peak FII shorts.

Peak FII cash selling.

To understand how weak the sentiment – Just read the comments on this tweet which got some 1.5 lakh plus views.

Nifty 50 – Head and Shoulders / Trendline Breakdown— Target 18,000! Or Another Failed Breakdown? My Views:

https://t.co/XdX20disOk https://t.co/aTcPRMMzl9 — Nooresh Merani (@nooreshtech) October 3, 2026

Lets look at the Market Now

The Faster Retracement

2) FII Cash Buying – Highest Buying Burst

7 trading sessions and 56771 cr of buying. ( did not consider Muhurat trading day )

This is the highest ever 7 day consecutive buying.

The best buying month is Nov 2020 when it saw 65000 cr. If the current spree continues a record is in the making.

In Nov 2020 Nifty crossed a new all time high when there was lot of skepticism after a huge recovery and smallcaps were still down 40% from pre covid highs.

In the next 1 year Nifty went from 12400 to 18400.

Also the Net Futures Open Interest in Index is around 60-65k cr. Thats how big the Cash buying has been.

3) Nifty up 9-10% in 7-8 sessions

This is also a big move in 8 sessions.

4) FII short covering

FII had a peak short of 2.8L-3 lakh contracts to now 91k contracts.

Short covering and a lot of Call Option writers trapped.

The buzz in the Market is a lot of Prop traders writing OTM calls as free money got hit big.

5) Smallcaps did not Fall as Much and have not Rallied as Much

The Smallcap Indices did not go back to March 2026 lows like the Nifty and heavies.

Similarly in the current recovery they have not rallied as much

Going forward one could start focusing selectively on Smallcaps and Midcaps. Also the result season has been strong in this quarter which augurs well for a Stock Specific moves.

Conclusion

In my last post I had mentioned we review stance about a Momentum shift above 24700.

The previous high has been taken out in Faster Time, High FII Cash Buying, Short Covering, Good Result Season and very weak sentiments.

This indicates a regime change.

So now it becomes a start of a new uptrend.

The last big gap up at 23800-24300 now becomes an important support.

Now Smallcaps again become interesting and Large caps can continue in momentum with some more laggards starting to catchup.

We review stance if it breaks 23800.

This is what we posted to our Research Clients on 29th Sept

NooreshTech Research Services

1. Technical Traders Club – Techno Funda Investing

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2. The Idea Lab – Momentum Trading

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3. Smallcases – Equal Weight Portfolio

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Nooresh Merani (INH000008075)

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