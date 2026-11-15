Let’s start the post with a lovely song – Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door
Three very interesting charts are knocking at the Breakout yet another time.
After so many knocks, the Breakout chances increase.
1. Nifty 500 – Knock Knock!
- 4-5 knocks before the War.
- After the truce came back all the way and failed.
- Now it’s breaking out. Probability increases after many knocks.
Nifty 500 – The New Benchmark
This should be the new Benchmark Index for all tracking purposes
Nifty from 55-56% of Indian Market Cap is now down to sub 40%
Nifty Top 10 continues to lag
The Nifty 500 has a better diversification to various sectors.
2. Nifty 50 Equal Weight – Knock Knock
This is a good index to track as it removes out the over concentration to the top heavyweights and gives better idea of how all Nifty stocks are moving.
This is back at the All Time Highs
3. Nifty Total Market Cap Index
The FII Buying Burst Update
NooreshTech Research Services
1. Technical Traders Club – Techno Funda Investing
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3. Smallcases – Equal Weight Portfolio
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Nooresh Merani (INH000008075)
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