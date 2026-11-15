Let’s start the post with a lovely song – Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door

Three very interesting charts are knocking at the Breakout yet another time.

After so many knocks, the Breakout chances increase.

1. Nifty 500 – Knock Knock!

4-5 knocks before the War.

After the truce came back all the way and failed.

Now it’s breaking out. Probability increases after many knocks.

Nifty 500 – The New Benchmark

This should be the new Benchmark Index for all tracking purposes

Nifty from 55-56% of Indian Market Cap is now down to sub 40%

Nifty Top 10 continues to lag

The Nifty 500 has a better diversification to various sectors.

2. Nifty 50 Equal Weight – Knock Knock

This is a good index to track as it removes out the over concentration to the top heavyweights and gives better idea of how all Nifty stocks are moving.

This is back at the All Time Highs

3. Nifty Total Market Cap Index

The FII Buying Burst Update

NooreshTech Research Services

1. Technical Traders Club – Techno Funda Investing

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2. The Idea Lab – Momentum Trading

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3. Smallcases – Equal Weight Portfolio

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Nooresh Merani (INH000008075)

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